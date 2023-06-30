PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A little over five months after opening to the public, Rivers Casino Portsmouth has now had a million people come through its doors.

The casino welcomed that one-millionth customer around 3:30 p.m. Friday as Terri Powell of Norfolk was greeted with cheers, applause and confetti upon her arrival to Rivers Casino.

Terri Powell (Photo – Rivers Casino Portsmouth)

Powell will also receive $1,000 in free slot play, dinner for four at Admiral’s Steak & Seafood and four tickets to see Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Live “The Experience” at The Event Center Aug. 12.

“Rivers Casino Portsmouth has been committed to providing a superior customer experience since day one,” said Rivers Casino Portsmouth general manager Roy Corby, “and hitting this milestone within just six months of opening signals great progress. Congratulations to our one-millionth customer, Terri, and thank you to the remaining 999,999 who have selected Rivers Casino as their entertainment destination of choice.”