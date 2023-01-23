PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open.

It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, January 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.

Watch the groundbreaking ceremony below:

Before you go, WAVY has compiled a guide with answers to frequently asked questions about Virginia’s first free-standing casino, and some lesser known and fun facts you’ll want to keep in mind.

1 thing to know off the top: Smoking is allowed on the casino floor

Smoking is allowed across the entire main casino floor, something several patrons at a testing event on Thursday, January 19 noted was an issue for them. Several more people who spoke with WAVY on Monday said they wouldn’t return if the smoking continues to be allowed.

Though other areas of the facility are non-smoking, including all of the restaurants, the BetRivers Sportsbook, poker room and music venue The Sound Bar.

Casino gaming facilities were among the few exceptions listed in the 2009 Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act that banned smoking in public places.

Fun facts before you go

What games are available?

The casino has everything from the classic table games such as blackjack and craps to “penny slots” for those not looking to spend big.

Table games include:

Baccarat

Blackjack

Craps

Roulette

Texas Hold ‘Em

Top Flush

3-card poker

Free bonus blackjack

4-card fever

Remember the dedicated poker room is smoke-free. Unlike the 24/7 main casino, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

WAVY’s Brett Hall discussed the games and what first-timers should expect ahead of the January 23 opening. Watch the video below:

What if I don’t want to gamble?

There are several options if you’re not into gambling. Outside of the restaurants, there’s also:

TopGolf Swing Suite , where you can play multiple games in addition to golf on a huge simulator. It also includes an old-school arcade and a DJ booth.

, where you can play multiple games in addition to golf on a huge simulator. It also includes an old-school arcade and a DJ booth. The Sound Bar is an intimate music venue with live music multiple nights per week.

is an intimate music venue with live music multiple nights per week. The Event Center: This large space will host “unforgettable performances from legendary entertainers, outrageous shows from national comedians, thrilling live sporting events and more” and is only open for events.

What safety measures are in place?

Winners can have someone escort them to their vehicle, officials say, especially if they win big. There’s also a new police substation at the casino and security plans are in place, Portsmouth’s mayor said.

“One of the big things we discuss was active shooter,” said Mayor Shannon Glover. “It is a big open area. Making sure from the point of entry that people are checked, that bags are checked, that we have all the security features in place that will enable us to ensure that the inside environment is a totally safe environment.”

For WAVY’s full coverage of the Rivers Casino Portsmouth, visit our dedicated page on WAVY.com.