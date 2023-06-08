PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth will host a Dealer Academy Day on June 8.

This event will have multiple walk-in sessions available and will take place at The Event Center at the casino, located at 3630 Victory Blvd. Below are the following sessions:

Morning Session: 10 a.m. to noon

Afternoon Session: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Evening Session: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will give people the chance to learn more about the gaming industry by having conversations with professional dealers and taking part in mock table games.

Those who attend the event will also have a chance to win some raffle prizes.