PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth saw a boost in revenue in November, a month after reporting its lowest monthly revenue amount since opening.
The casino reported just under $21.6 million ($21,598,127) for the month, according to the latest casino report from the Virginia Lottery. The previous month’s total was $20,039,678.
River’s figure draws from $14,658,121 in slots and $6,940,005 for table games. And the City of Portsmouth will receive $1,511,868 in tax revenue.
|Month of operation
|Monthly revenue
|Jan. (9 days)
|$9,039,289.78
|February
|$24,661,600.84
|March
|$23,626,847.60
|April
|$21,329,751.33
|May
|$20,620,351.90
|June
|$20,536,584.73
|July
|$22,354,262.76
|August
|$21,535,685.49
|September
|$20,054,889.77
|October
|$20,039,678.42
|November
|$21,598,127. 27
November was also the first full month after the Virginia Supreme Court brought back the ban on so-called skill games across the commonwealth.
The state’s two other casinos, HR Bristol and Caesars Virginia in Danville, reported $12 million and $17.5 million for the month, respectively.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is nearing its one-year anniversary, after opening in mid-January of 2023. Meanwhile the future of Norfolk’s proposed casino is still uncertain. Developers last month again submitted a preliminary site plan to the City of Norfolk.
You can read the full report from the Virginia Lottery here.