PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth saw a boost in revenue in November, a month after reporting its lowest monthly revenue amount since opening.

The casino reported just under $21.6 million ($21,598,127) for the month, according to the latest casino report from the Virginia Lottery. The previous month’s total was $20,039,678.

River’s figure draws from $14,658,121 in slots and $6,940,005 for table games. And the City of Portsmouth will receive $1,511,868 in tax revenue.

Month of operation Monthly revenue Jan. (9 days) $9,039,289.78 February $24,661,600.84 March $23,626,847.60 April $21,329,751.33 May $20,620,351.90 June $20,536,584.73 July $22,354,262.76 August $21,535,685.49 September $20,054,889.77 October $20,039,678.42 November $21,598,127. 27

November was also the first full month after the Virginia Supreme Court brought back the ban on so-called skill games across the commonwealth.

The state’s two other casinos, HR Bristol and Caesars Virginia in Danville, reported $12 million and $17.5 million for the month, respectively.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is nearing its one-year anniversary, after opening in mid-January of 2023. Meanwhile the future of Norfolk’s proposed casino is still uncertain. Developers last month again submitted a preliminary site plan to the City of Norfolk.

You can read the full report from the Virginia Lottery here.