PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As it approaches its one-year anniversary of opening, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is reporting its second-highest ever month of revenue.
The casino saw $23.8 million in adjusted gross revenue in December, the Virginia Lottery’s monthly casino report shows. That’s just under the $24.6 million it made in February 2023, its first full month open.
|Month of operation
|Monthly revenue
|Jan. (9 days)
|$9,039,289.78
|February
|$24,661,600.84
|March
|$23,626,847.60
|April
|$21,329,751.33
|May
|$20,620,351.90
|June
|$20,536,584.73
|July
|$22,354,262.76
|August
|$21,535,685.49
|September
|$20,054,889.77
|October
|$20,039,678.42
|November
|$21,598,127. 27
|December
|$23,855,059.67
Rivers made $16.3 million from table games, it’s second highest month for those, and $7.5 million from slots, it’s fourth highest to date.
With that, Portsmouth received its highest monthly tax revenue from the casino to date, $1.67 million.
December came just over a month after Virginia’s Supreme Court revived the commonwealth’s ban on so called “skill games,” which may have led to an increase in casino goers. Rivers has also recently opened a restaurant, Yard House, in November.
You can read the full report from the Virginia Lottery here.