PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As it approaches its one-year anniversary of opening, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is reporting its second-highest ever month of revenue.

The casino saw $23.8 million in adjusted gross revenue in December, the Virginia Lottery’s monthly casino report shows. That’s just under the $24.6 million it made in February 2023, its first full month open.

Month of operation Monthly revenue Jan. (9 days) $9,039,289.78 February $24,661,600.84 March $23,626,847.60 April $21,329,751.33 May $20,620,351.90 June $20,536,584.73 July $22,354,262.76 August $21,535,685.49 September $20,054,889.77 October $20,039,678.42 November $21,598,127. 27 December $23,855,059.67

Rivers made $16.3 million from table games, it’s second highest month for those, and $7.5 million from slots, it’s fourth highest to date.

With that, Portsmouth received its highest monthly tax revenue from the casino to date, $1.67 million.

December came just over a month after Virginia’s Supreme Court revived the commonwealth’s ban on so called “skill games,” which may have led to an increase in casino goers. Rivers has also recently opened a restaurant, Yard House, in November.

You can read the full report from the Virginia Lottery here.