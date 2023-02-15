PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s new casino saw more than $9 million in total revenue in just its first week and a half of operation alone, the Virginia Lottery said in its January casino activity report released Wednesday.

With that, the City of Portsmouth collected $542,357.39 in taxes. Rivers Casino Portsmouth in total generated more than $1.6 million in tax revenue for that period of January, with $1,068,444 going to the state via the lottery’s Gaming Proceeds Fund.

Slots were the big revenue driver for both Portsmouth and HR Bristol, the only other casino currently operating in Virginia. Both casinos in total generated nearly $22.5 million in gaming revenue for January, though Bristol was open the entire month.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened on January 23.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth revenue breakdown

Slots — $7,451,244.83

Table games — $1,588,044.95

Total — $9,039,289.78

Rivers Casino Portsmouth tax breakdown

Total tax — $1,627,072.16

Tax money to Portsmouth — $542,357.39

Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund (0.8% of total tax) — $13,016.58

Family and Children’s Trust Fund (0.2% of total tax) — $3,254.14

Remaining available in the Gaming Proceeds Fund — $1,068,444.05

You can read the full report from the Virginia Lottery here.

This article will be updated. Check back for more.