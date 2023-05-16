PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Last month’s gaming report from the Virginia Lottery shows revenue was down for River Casino Portsmouth.

According to the report, the total revenue the casino saw was $21.3 million. This is down more than $2 million from the $23.6 million the casino made in March. These numbers are also down almost $3 million from the revenue made in February.

The report shows that Rivers Casino Portsmouth made $13.8 million off of slot machines and $7.5 million off of table games.

A little under $4 million will be going to Portsmouth in taxes, according to the report. Portsmouth leaders say they are expecting about $16 million from the casino this year, and that they expect the numbers to eventually stabilize at around $10 million a year.