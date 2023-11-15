PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth reported just over $20 million in revenue from October, according to the Virginia Lottery’s monthly casino activity report.

The $20,039,678 is the lowest monthly figure since the casino opened back in January 2023, but not that much lower than its peak of nearly $25 million from its first full month of operations back in February. Revenue has steadily creeped down overall since then.

Month of operation Monthly revenue Jan. (9 days) $9,039,289.78 February $24,661,600.84 March $23,626,847.60 April $21,329,751.33 May $20,620,351.90 June $20,536,584.73 July $22,354,262.76 August $21,535,685.49 September $20,054,889.77 October $20,039,678.42

$14.3 million in October’s revenue came from the casino’s 1,461 slot machines and just over $5.7 million came from its 81 table games. Also with October’s revenue, Portsmouth’s city government raked in more than $1.2 million in tax money reserved for host cities.

The commonwealth’s two other casinos, Caesars Virginia in Danville and HR Bristol, earned $16.8 million and $12.7 million respectively.

Looking forward, we’ll see if the Virginia State Supreme Court’s decision in mid-October to ban so-called “skill games” in the commonwealth will have an effect on casino gambling going forward. Meanwhile Norfolk’s casino developers just recently submitted a “preliminary” site plan again to the City of Norfolk in an effort to get their casino off the ground.

You can read the full report from the Virginia Lottery here.