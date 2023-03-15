PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has made almost $25 million in its first full first month open, according to a report from the Virginia Lottery.

In February 2023, Rivers Casino Portsmouth reported $24,661,600.84 in Adjusted Gaming Revenue. Over $17,000 of this revenue came from slots at the casino while the rest of the money came from table games.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The revenue made this past month equates to more than four million in tax revenue and about one million of that goes to the City of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth is still waiting to learn how much taxes the property will bring in. Revenue at Rivers Casino Portsmouth has now exceeded $30 million since it first opened its doors in late January.