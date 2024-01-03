PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino is betting that you’ll have a good time this January with its impressive lineup of entertainers.

Admiral’s Steak & Seafood features smooth jazz every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The January Jazz lineup features the following acts:

Phenomenal Sounds Duo : Thursday, Jan. 4

Thursday, Jan. 4 Ernest Whitehead: Thursday, Jan. 11

Thursday, Jan. 11 The B. Michelle Duo: Thursday, Jan. 18

Better By Tuesday Duo: Thursday, Jan. 25

On Saturday, Jan. 20, legendary R&B and funk band Kool & The Gang take the stage at the event center at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59 click here to purchase yours.

Then acclaimed country music band Parmalee is slated to perform Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available right now for $19 at RiversCasino.com.

BetRivers Sportsbook is a great place watch and wager on all your favorite sports. In addition to daily game broadcasts, the following events will be featured in the Sportsbook:

College Football National Championship – Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 – Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

NBA on MLK Day – Each season, the NBA honors Martin Luther King Day on the third Monday of January with a lineup of games championing unity and equality. This season’s MLK Day celebrations include 11 matchups occurring throughout the day on Monday, Jan. 15.

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis – Saturday, Jan. 20, at 10 p.m.

In December, the casino donated 250 gift cards to the HER Shelter through its community engagement initiative, River Gives.