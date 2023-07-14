PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Revenue at Rivers Casino Portsmouth held steady in June above the $20 million mark, at $20.5 million, according to the latest casino gaming report from the Virginia Lottery.

That’s just slightly under May’s number of $20.6 million.

In June, Rivers earned $13.6 million from its 1,418 slot machines and $6.9 million from 81 table games, with the City of Portsmouth getting $1.2 million in tax revenue.

Revenue’s dropped overall at the casino on Victory Boulevard since its first full month of operations in February, when it raked in nearly $25 million. City leaders have said they expect revenues to decline overall for about a year or so after the opening, before stabilizing with steady growth after that point.

You can read the full report from the lottery here.