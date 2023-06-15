PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth reported just over $20.6 million in revenue in the month of May, a slight drop from April’s reporting of $21.3 million.

Numbers have continued to drop each month since the casino opened back in January. Nearly $25 million in revenue was reported in the casino’s first full month in operation in February, followed by March’s revenue report of $23.6 million.

The dropping numbers are something city leaders have said they predicted, saying they expect revenue to drop over of the next year or so, before stabilizing and then steadily growing from there.

May’s numbers for Rivers include nearly $13.9 million from its 1,416 slots and $6.7 million from 81 table games, with $3,711,663.34 in taxes generated.

This month’s report from the Virginia Lottery also includes revenue from the new Caesars Virginia, which opened a temporary casino on May 15 in Danville. Caesars saw $11.9 million in revenue from its 768 slots and 25 table games.

The third Virginia casino in operation, HR Bristol, had $12.9 million in revenue in May.

You can read the full report from the Virginia Lottery here.