PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hundreds of people lined up outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth Monday morning, waiting for the doors to officially open to the public.

A grand opening ceremony, that included a performance by Norfolk State University’s band, and a ribbon cutting ceremony, kicked off just after 10 a.m. The casino opened to the public immediately after.

The first guests got in line around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, casino General Manager Roy Corby, city council members and other officials, including Congressman Bobby Scott, were in attendance for the grand opening.

Rivers Casino is the first full service permanent casino in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Now that it’s open, it will remain open 24/7.

The entire venue, which is located along Victory Boulevard just off I-264, has a capacity of roughly 10,000 people and there’s something for everyone. There are nearly 1,400 slot machines, more than 20 poker tables, several restaurants and other entertainment options ready to welcome guests.

Here are the three restaurants on the casino floor. There’s a Starbucks, Slice Pizzeria, and an Asian fast casual bistro Mian. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/MEpYbKfT4f — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) January 23, 2023

Monday’s grand opening was years in the making. Officials are betting big on the casino’s success.

Nearly 2/3 of voters approved bringing the casino to Portsmouth during the November 2020 election. Before that, there was a process of politics behind the scenes, and in public.

“Just 412 days ago, we stood in this very spot; we broke ground right here in the 757, on Dec. 7, 2021. In less than 14 months, Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino went from 10 shovels and 2 back hoes, to more than 1,446 slot machines, 57 tables, 24 poker tables, five restaurants and bars, and over 25,000 square feet of event center,” said Corby during Monday’s ceremony.

There were two test nights at the casino before Monday’s grand opening, which raised a combined $510,000, which all went to local charities.

Checks were presented Monday to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters; USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia; and Wesley Community Service Center.

Smoking Permitted

WAVY has heard from a number of viewers wondering why smoking is allowed inside the casino, when it’s not permitted in other businesses.

The Virginia General Assembly changed the code, stating that smoking may be permitted in any portion of a facility licensed to conduct casino gaming – except any restaurant.

“The casino floor, the whole casino floor is smoking. The non-smoking areas are the poker room, the sports book, all the restaurants and the sound bar,” explained Rivers Casino General Manager Roy Corby.

There’s also no last call for alcohol. Cocktails will be served 24 hours a day.

Sports Betting

In addition to the standard casino slots and games, visitors will also be able to bet on sports in-person at the casino. Sports betting has been gaining in popularity since it started in Virginia in 2021.

Casino officials say they are excited about that aspect of gambling coming to Hampton Roads.

“With this BetRivers SportsBook here at Rivers, now Hampton Roads can get in on some of that action just in time for NFL playoffs the Super Bowl and March Madness,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO, Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

Security Top Priority

City officials told WAVY safety is a top priority. Mayor Shannon Glover said if you win big, there will be someone to escort you to your vehicle.

“As you’re aware, we’ve expanded our collaboration with the Portsmouth Police Department to include a full-service police substation on property to make sure we’re the safest casino in the nation,” said GM Roy Corby.

The casino also has metal detectors.

Employment

The casino has more than 1,000 team members and is still hiring. If you are interested in applying, go to this link.