PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Billy Ocean is getting out of your dreams and into the Portsmouth casino.

The “Caribbean Queen” and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car” singer, 73, is coming to town on October 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday and start at $39.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Billy Ocean to our stage,” said Brian Bork, Vice President of Marketing, Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “Performing some of his greatest hits and feel-good favorites, we know that he will deliver a crowd-pleasing performance that sparks happy nostalgia for our guests.”

This is a 21 and older event being held at Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s Event Center. You can buy tickets at RiversCasino.com/portsmouth.