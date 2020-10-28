Your Local Election Headquarters: Photos from the Polls

Early voting in Virginia Beach at The Seatack Community Recreation Center. Oct. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

Early voting in Virginia Beach at The Seatack Community Recreation Center. Oct. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

Early voting in Virginia Beach at The Seatack Community Recreation Center. Oct. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

Early voting in Virginia Beach at The Seatack Community Recreation Center. Oct. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Andy Fox/WAVY)

I voted sticker received after early voting. Oct. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Corby Slaughter)







The November 3 General Election is still a few days away, but millions of votes have already been cast in what many are calling an historic election, with record-breaking voter registration and early voting numbers.

This is Virginia’s first election allowing people to vote early in-person, or by mail, without a reason. The Board of Elections predicts half of all eligible voters will have voted by Election Day.

The last day for early, in-person voting is Saturday, Oct. 31 in both Virginia and North Carolina.

If you plan to vote my mail, ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

Election Day Poll Hours

Virginia – Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

North Carolina – Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

As long as you are in line by the closing time, you will be able to vote.

If you are voting in-person either early or on Election Day, we’d love to see your photos from the polls. Please email us at this link and keep an eye out for them in this post and elsewhere in WAVY News 10’s coverage. Please include your name and the city and date.

