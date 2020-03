VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a fire involving a recycling truck Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 43 1/2 Street near Holly Road in Virginia Beach.

The fire was “quickly contained” to the engine compartment of the cab area.

A nearby shed sustained some heat damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.