Photos: Wildfire continues to burn at a North Carolina state park

Photo Galleries

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — Authorities say a wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park in North Carolina has grown to more than 1,000 acres — twice its size of a day earlier.

News outlets report that officials said Tuesday that the blaze on Pilot Mountain is about 20% contained and is burning only inside the park.

The park is northwest of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and is known for its iconic knob that rises above the surrounding terrain.

North Carolina Forestry Service officials say the fire started Saturday near a trail and was human-caused.

Law enforcement officers are investigating to determine just how the blaze was begun. The park remains closed.

The state Forest Service has issued a burn ban across North Carolina due to hazardous forest fire conditions.

The ban went into effect Monday. It prohibits opening burning in all of North Carolina’s counties regardless of whether a permit was previously issued.

  • Fire burns along the lower sections of Pilot Mountain, late Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in North Carolina. The fire, which was reported to have started Saturday night, has burned more than 500 acres as of Monday night and is expected to burn 900 as foresters set back fires to protect houses below the mountain. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Fire burns along the western ridge of Pilot Mountain, Monday evening, Nov. 29, 2021, in North Carolina. The fire, which was reported to have started Saturday night, has burned more than 500 acres as of Monday night and is expected to burn 900 as foresters set back fires to protect houses below the mountain. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • The setting sun illuminates plumes of smoke from Pilot Mountain State Park, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in North Carolina. The fire, which was reported to have started Saturday night, has burned more than 500 acres as of Monday night. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Smoke from the Pilot Mountain State Park wildfire is reflected in a private pond east of the park at sunset, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in North Carolina. The fire, which was reported to have started Saturday, has burned more than 500 acres as of Monday night and is expected to burn more as foresters set back fires to protect houses below the mountain. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Smoke lingers from the wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park that caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Pilot Mountain State Park in Pinnacle, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • A firefighter with the North Carolina Forest Service sprays remaining hot spots from the wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park that caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Pinnacle, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • A burnt tree is seen from the wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park that caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Pilot Mountain State Park in Pinnacle, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Most of the structures and fences at Pilot Mountain State Park remain standing after the wildfire caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Pilot Mountain State Park in Pinnacle, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Smoke lingers from the wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park, in Pinnacle, N.C., that caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • The wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Pinnacle, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Some of the damage is seen along the Grassy Ridge Trail from the wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park which caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Pinnacle, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Smoke lingers from the wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park, in Pinnacle, N.C., that caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • The wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Pinnacle, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
  • Most of the structures and fences at Pilot Mountain State Park remain standing after the wildfire caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Pinnacle, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10