Photos: Truck goes over CBBT, into water below

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The box truck in the water (Photo courtesy: VBFD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the scene of a truck that went over the bridge of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel the morning of December 29.

The box truck was traveling in the northbound lanes when it hit a guardrail just before the second island around 8:30 a.m. Bystanders witnessed the truck go into the water.

Virginia Beach Fire, Virginia Beach Police and Virginia Beach EMS are working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Authority.

Click here for updates on the investigation into the crash.

Below are images provided by officials and bystanders.

  • Virginia Beach Fireboat on the scene of a truck that went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Dec. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy: VBFD)
  • Virginia Beach Fireboat on the scene of a truck that went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Dec. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy: VBFD)
  • Virginia Beach Fireboat on the scene of a truck that went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Dec. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy: VBFD)
  • The Coast Guard searches the water for the driver.
  • Photo courtesy: Baxter Hague
    Photo courtesy: Baxter Hague
  • Photo courtesy: Baxter Hague
  • The box truck in the water (Photo courtesy: VBFD)

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10