Photos: Truck goes over CBBT, into water below

The box truck in the water (Photo courtesy: VBFD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the scene of a truck that went over the bridge of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel the morning of December 29.

The box truck was traveling in the northbound lanes when it hit a guardrail just before the second island around 8:30 a.m. Bystanders witnessed the truck go into the water.

Virginia Beach Fire, Virginia Beach Police and Virginia Beach EMS are working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Authority.

Below are images provided by officials and bystanders.