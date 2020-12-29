Photos: Truck goes over CBBT, into water below

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the scene of a truck that went over the bridge of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel the morning of December 29.
The box truck was traveling in the northbound lanes when it hit a guardrail just before the second island around 8:30 a.m. Bystanders witnessed the truck go into the water.
Virginia Beach Fire, Virginia Beach Police and Virginia Beach EMS are working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Authority.
Click here for updates on the investigation into the crash.
Below are images provided by officials and bystanders.
