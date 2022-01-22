PHOTOS: Pets have ‘doggone’ good time in snow across Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the snow fell across Hampton Roads, our four-legged friends headed out to check out the winter weather.

The snow started Friday evening, with parts of NE NC and Southside seeing a dusting to 1″ by 7 p.m. Through the overnight, the heavier bands of snow arrived as expected and that’s when we really started to see roads get covered and things get slick.

Most areas picked up a few inches of snow – with reports ranging from 2 to 3″ in Newport News to 4-5″ in VA Beach, Chesapeake and Norfolk. Measuring is a little tricky because the snow has been blowing around, creating some drifts. Below are some of the latest snowfall reports.

Check out the gallery below to see what they’ve been up to…