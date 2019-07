This is the beautiful new steeple topper for the Monumental United Methodist Church in Downtown Portsmouth, Va. on June 24, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Patrick Rona)

The new steeple topper for Monumental United Methodist Church in Portsmouth arrived Monday and was being installed the same day.

It was designed by Architect Greg Rutledge and weighs approximately 1200 pounds.

The steeple replaces one destroyed in a fire at the church in January 2018.