PHOTOS: Hundreds gather across Hampton Roads to protest death of George Floyd

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

George Floyd Black Lives Matter March (Photo courtesy 10 On Your Side viewer)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds have gathered across Hampton Roads to protest the death of George Floyd — a handcuffed black man who pleaded “I can’t breathe” after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck, later resulting in Floyd’s death.

  • I-64 shutdown by protesters on Friday night. (Photo courtesy Instagram follower @damaandsly)
  • “‘Make It Stop, Stop Killing Us.’ On May 30, 2020, hundreds of people took a stand & gathered for a march through the City of Norfolk in a peaceful protest following the death of George Floyd, a black man MURDERED by a Minneapolis Police Officer.” (Photo courtesy Instagram follower)
  • Several hundred people out today in Norfolk to protest George Floyd murder. (Photo courtesy Tamara Scott)
  • Several hundred people out today in Norfolk to protest George Floyd murder. (Photo courtesy Tamara Scott)
  • Several hundred people out today in Norfolk to protest George Floyd murder. (Photo courtesy Tamara Scott)
  • Several hundred people out today in Norfolk to protest George Floyd murder. (Photo courtesy Tamara Scott)
  • George Floyd Black Lives Matter March (Photo courtesy 10 On Your Side viewer)
  • George Floyd Black Lives Matter March (Photo courtesy 10 On Your Side viewer)
  • “#NorfolkVA .. We took a stand.. All people of color, We Shut down The Streets… We didn’t Tear up The Streets. We did this peacefully and we voiced our opinions, We are Not Sheep, We Are Woke. We are Together. #GeorgeFloyd #TakeAStand ‼️🌊🌊🙌 #SomethingInTheWater #StopPoliceBrutality” (Photo courtesy Rob Allen)
  • “#NorfolkVA .. We took a stand.. All people of color, We Shut down The Streets… We didn’t Tear up The Streets. We did this peacefully and we voiced our opinions, We are Not Sheep, We Are Woke. We are Together. #GeorgeFloyd #TakeAStand ‼️🌊🌊🙌 #SomethingInTheWater #StopPoliceBrutality” (Photo courtesy Rob Allen)
  • (Photo courtesy Kyan HoSang)

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10