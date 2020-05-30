HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds have gathered across Hampton Roads to protest the death of George Floyd — a handcuffed black man who pleaded “I can’t breathe” after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck, later resulting in Floyd’s death.
Latest News
- Before Floyd death, activists saw progress on police reforms
- Protests over George Floyd death overwhelm authorities again
- Hampton Police looking for missing endangered 18-year-old woman
- PHOTOS: Hundreds gather across Hampton Roads to protest death of George Floyd
- PHOTOS: Virginia Beach Heartbreak Through the Lens