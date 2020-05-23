PHOTOS: Firefighters in Norfolk prep for summer with water rescue training

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vulcan 2 and Zodiac 13 rescue boats on the water today (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue Station 13 was out doing rescue training on the water on Saturday to prepare for the summer season.

The Vulcan 2 and Zodiac 13 were able to get in a few reps, according to the department’s social media account.

The crews finished up just in time for the Girl Scouts to drop off a few treats.

  • Vulcan 2 and Zodiac 13 rescue boats on the water today (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)
  • Vulcan 2 and Zodiac 13 rescue boats on the water today (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)
  • Vulcan 2 and Zodiac 13 rescue boats on the water today (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)
  • Vulcan 2 and Zodiac 13 rescue boats on the water today (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)
  • Vulcan 2 and Zodiac 13 rescue boats on the water today (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories