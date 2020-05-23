PHOTOS: Firefighters in Norfolk prep for summer with water rescue training

Vulcan 2 and Zodiac 13 rescue boats on the water today (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue Station 13 was out doing rescue training on the water on Saturday to prepare for the summer season.

The Vulcan 2 and Zodiac 13 were able to get in a few reps, according to the department’s social media account.

The crews finished up just in time for the Girl Scouts to drop off a few treats.

