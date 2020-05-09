PHOTOS: Chesapeake Fire puts out car fire on Saturday; no injuries reported

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department worked to put out a car fire on Saturday afternoon.

The call came it at about 5 p.m. for a car fire near Edinburgh Parkway and Hillcrest Parkway in Chesapeake.

No injuries were reported and no further information is available at this time.

(Photo courtesy Michelle)

(Photo courtesy Michelle)

(Photo courtesy Michelle)

(Photo courtesy Michelle)

(Photo courtesy Cody)

(Photo courtesy Cody)

Latest News