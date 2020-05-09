PHOTOS: Chesapeake Fire puts out car fire on Saturday; no injuries reported

(Photo courtesy Michelle)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department worked to put out a car fire on Saturday afternoon.

The call came it at about 5 p.m. for a car fire near Edinburgh Parkway and Hillcrest Parkway in Chesapeake.

No injuries were reported and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

