PHOTOS: Chesapeake Fire Department welcomes new K9

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The newest member of the Chesapeake Fire Department has joined the force.

Cinco, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives accelerant detection K9, will be assigned to the Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office. His handler is Deputy Fire Marshal Whit Gibbs.

Cinco and Gibbs will work together in the Hampton Roads area. Together, they will also respond for state and federal situations as part of the ATF Canine Division, the fire department said.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.