Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews battle the fire on the Spirit of Norfolk. June 8, 2022 (Photo provided by Norfolk Fire and Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Spirit of Norfolk caught on fire the afternoon of June 7, 2022 while in the water with more than 100 passengers on board.

The passengers were all safely moved to the Victory Rover, then brought to shore. Then, the ship was moved to Pier 4 at Naval Station Norfolk where firefighting efforts continued for several days. Once the fire was ruled out, the severely damaged ship was towed to Colonna’s Shipyard, where it remains.

There were no injuries reported.

