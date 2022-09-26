Don Roberts’ name has been associated with WAVY TV 10 for more than three decades. That’s a lot of memories! We’ve compiled a handful of them, in photos, in the galleries below.

Don announced his retirement to the public in September 2022.

Go to this page dedicated to Don, to listen to messages from his current and former co-workers and watch some of his reports we pulled out of the WAVY archives.

The Early Years

Don Roberts with Chris Reckling.















Don and Katie

Don with the Community

If you’ve been watching Don on WAVY TV 10 Today and want to send him a farewell message, click here.