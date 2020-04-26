PHOTOS: Hampton firefighters respond to Ervin Street fire on Saturday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire that occurred on Saturday night.

The call came in at about 10:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ervin Street.

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

The residence appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

