Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – The latest on the outbreak – Streaming Now

PHOTOS: Hampton firefighters respond to Ervin Street fire on Saturday night

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hampton-fire-department-generic_1521681319487.jpg

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire that occurred on Saturday night.

The call came in at about 10:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ervin Street.

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

The residence appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)
  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories