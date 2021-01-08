Gallery: Washington Football Team Road to the Playoffs | 2020

The Washington Football Team is going to the NFL Playoffs, for the first time in five years and the team overcame a lot to get to this point.
All pre-season games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic; the regular season got underway for Washington in mid-September. The season ended as it began, with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington (7-9) will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) in a wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 9 on NBC. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.
Here’s a look back at the Washington Football Team’s 2020 regular season that led them to capture the NFC East title.
WEEK 17: Jan 3, 2021 @ Philadelphia (W)
WEEK 16: Dec 27, 2020 vs Carolina (L)
WEEK 15: Dec 20, 2020 vs Seattle (L)
WEEK 14: Dec. 13, 2020 @ San Francisco (W)
WEEK 13: Dec 7, 2020 @ Pittsburgh (W)
WEEK 12: Nov 26, 2020 @ Dallas (W)
WEEK 11: Nov 22, 2020 vs Cincinnati (W)
WEEK 10: Nov 15, 2020 @ Detroit (L)
WEEK 9: Nov 8, 2020 vs New York (L)
WEEK 8: BYE WEEK
WEEK 7: Oct 25, 2020 vs Dallas (W)
WEEK 6: Oct 18, 2020 @ New York (L)
WEEK 5: Oct 11, 2020 vs Los Angeles (L)
WEEK 4: Oct 4, 2020 vs Baltimore (L)
WEEK 3: Sep 27, 2020 @ Cleveland (L)
WEEK 2: Sep 20, 2020 @ Arizona (L)
WEEK 1: Sep 13, 2020 vs Philadelphia (W)
