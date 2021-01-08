Gallery: Washington Football Team Road to the Playoffs | 2020

FILE – These are 2020 file photos showing Washington Football quarterback Alex Smith, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right. Washington and Tampa play in an NFL Wild Card game on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/File)

The Washington Football Team is going to the NFL Playoffs, for the first time in five years and the team overcame a lot to get to this point.

All pre-season games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic; the regular season got underway for Washington in mid-September. The season ended as it began, with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington (7-9) will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) in a wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 9 on NBC. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Here’s a look back at the Washington Football Team’s 2020 regular season that led them to capture the NFC East title.

WEEK 17: Jan 3, 2021 @ Philadelphia (W)

Washington Football Team’s Jonathan Allen (93) hugs Defensive Line coach Sam Mills after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Washington Football Team’s Chase Young (99) tries to get past Philadelphia Eagles’ Boston Scott (35) after recovering a loose snap during the second half of an NFL football game, in Philadelphia. The Washington Football Team play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Washington Football Team’s Chase Young plays during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Washington Football Team’s Tress Way (5) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The Washington Football Team lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Washington Football Team’s Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. Alex Smith is the biggest reason Washington became the first team in the Super Bowl era to start 2-7 and make the playoffs. The 36-year-old’s journey back from a broken leg and 17 surgeries was a long one, but the difference with him at quarterback has been simple: Smith doesn’t make major mistakes, manages the game and is the cool hand coach Ron Rivera wanted in control of his young team. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)

Washington Football Team’s Antonio Gibson (24) in action against K’Von Wallace (42) the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

WEEK 16: Dec 27, 2020 vs Carolina (L)

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) leaps over Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md., as Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes (98), defensive tackle Zach Kerr (92), and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) move in on the play. Carolina won 20-13. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WEEK 15: Dec 20, 2020 vs Seattle (L)

Washington Football Team tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (87) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

WEEK 14: Dec. 13, 2020 @ San Francisco (W)

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) smiles after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

WEEK 13: Dec 7, 2020 @ Pittsburgh (W)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson #18 is wrapped up for a tackle by Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland #20 during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

WEEK 12: Nov 26, 2020 @ Dallas (W)

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods (25) in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

WEEK 11: Nov 22, 2020 vs Cincinnati (W)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) is sacked by Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) runs on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. Washington won 20-9. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) shake hands at the conclusion of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. Washington won 20-9. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. Washington won 20-9. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WEEK 10: Nov 15, 2020 @ Detroit (L)

Washington Football Team cornerback Danny Johnson (32) stiff-arms Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

WEEK 9: Nov 8, 2020 vs New York (L)

Salute to Service tributes are seen on fan cut-outs in seating areas of FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

Washington Football Team fans celebrate during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Members of the Washington Football Team cheerleading squad performing in an empty seating section at FedEx Field during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Fans take their seat at FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Fans gathering in the stands before the start of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) huddles with his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. Smith is set to make his first NFL start, Sunday against the Detroit Lions, since breaking his right tibia and fibula nearly two years ago. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

WEEK 8: BYE WEEK

WEEK 7: Oct 25, 2020 vs Dallas (W)

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder walks off the field before the start of an NFL football game against Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. Washington has dumped its 86-year-old team name, handed over an investigation into workplace misconduct to the NFL, seen minority owners and Dan Snyder battle it out in court, coach Ron Rivera battle a form of skin cancer and reached the playoffs on the arm of a quarterback who hadn’t played in two years because of an injury that looked career-threatening. All in a few months’ work for arguably the biggest soap opera in professional sports with a playoff game against Tom Brady up next. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WEEK 6: Oct 18, 2020 @ New York (L)

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

WEEK 5: Oct 11, 2020 vs Los Angeles (L)

Washington Football Team center Keith Ismael (60) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

WEEK 4: Oct 4, 2020 vs Baltimore (L)

Washington Football team players run into an empty stadium prior to the start of the Baltimore Ravens Washington Football team NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WEEK 3: Sep 27, 2020 @ Cleveland (L)

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) rushes away from Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

WEEK 2: Sep 20, 2020 @ Arizona (L)

Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff (75) lies on the turf after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Washington will be without its best offensive lineman for at least a couple of weeks after guard Brandon Scherff injured his right knee and missed the second half of a 30-15 loss at Arizona. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

WEEK 1: Sep 13, 2020 vs Philadelphia (W)

