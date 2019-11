Skye McConley, 3, of Miami, poses for a photo with Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez during a Veterans Day parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Veterans Day ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach. Nov. 11, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Deanna Bettineschi/WAVY)

Sunshine and music marked a celebration of veterans in Chesapeake this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Stephanie Harris/WAVY)

An historic Yorktown church honors past and present Veterans, replacing flags at 96 graves. Nov. 11, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Kara Dixon/WAVY)

Vice President Mike Pence arrives to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns during the 66th annual National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The sun shines on the tombstones at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., as the nation observe the 66th annual National Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Mike Pence, left, says a prayer after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns during the 66th annual National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Army veteran Chris Plank pays respects at friends’ grave on Veteran’s Day at the Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)

Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps members march down Ocean Drive in the heart of the Art Deco district during a Veterans Day parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Snow covers graves where veterans are buried at The Great Lakes Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Holly, Mich. (Rachel Ellis/Saginaw News via AP)

Soldiers march along Broad Street during a Veterans Day parade in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Staff Sgt. Darryl McDaniel, of the Fort Gordon Installation Support Detachment, stands at attention near the All-Wars Memorial during the Augusta-CSRA Veterans Day Observance in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Marchers from the Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar participate in a Veterans Day parade, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Communities across the nation came together to thank service members this Veterans Day with solemn and celebratory ceremonies.

This photo gallery takes a look at some of the events in Hampton Roads and nationwide, Nov. 11, 2019.