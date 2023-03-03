VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in the overnight hours of March 3.

Firefighters arrived on scene, in the 3500 block of Cellar Door Way, around 1:40 a.m. and had the flames under control within an hour.

The fire did heavy damage to the production area near the back of the stage.

Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.

There is no word yet how or if this will impact the upcoming concert season at the amphitheater, which is scheduled to kick off May 14 with a performance by Janet Jackson.