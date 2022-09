NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – After more than nine months away from home, the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier returned to Hampton Roads Monday.

Several thousand crew members were reunited with their loved ones at Naval Station Norfolk.

Families waited pier side for long overdue hugs and kisses.

The Truman and Carrier Strike Group 8 deployed in November, but the mission was extended due to the war in Ukraine.

THE SHIP RETURNS

NORFOLK (Sept. 12, 2022) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard)

NORFOLK (Sept. 12, 2022) USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Tillie)

NORFOLK (Sept. 12, 2022) Rear Adm. Paul Spedero, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, speaks with local media after USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

NORFOLK (Sept. 12, 2022) Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), speaks with local media after returning to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

FAMILIES REUNITED