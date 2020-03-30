GALLERY: USNS Comfort COVID-19 medical relief mission in NYC

The 1,000-hospital bed Navy ship, USNS Comfort, sails under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on its way to dock on Manhattan’s west side this morning. Its aim is to help reduce the number of patients in local hospitals and free up space in the fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division photo)

NORFOLK (March 28, 2020) – Civil service mariner Megan Maron, navigation officer aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), uses a gyrocompass to maneuver the ship out of Naval Station Norfolk as it departs for New York City in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Sara Eshleman)

USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed Naval Station Norfolk to begin its COVID-19 medical relief mission in New York City. March 28, 2020 (U.S. Fleet Forces Photo)

Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria bids fair winds and following seas to USNS Comfort, her crew, and medical personnel as they head to NYC. March 28, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) takes on fuel and supplies March 25 at Naval Station Norfolk. Comfort is preparing to deploy in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Kohler)

200328-N-UP035-1126 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper arrive at Naval Station Norfolk, March 28 to deliver remarks and see off the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20).

200328-N-UP035-1221 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at Naval Station Norfolk, March 28 during his visit to see off the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20).

200328-N-UP035-1238 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at Naval Station Norfolk, March 28 during his visit to see off the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20).

200328-N-UP035-1314 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at Naval Station Norfolk, March 28 during his visit to see off the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20).

200328-N-UP035-1374 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at Naval Station Norfolk, March 28 during his visit to see off the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20).

200328-N-UP035-1487 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper watch as the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) departs Naval Station Norfolk, March 28.

200328-N-UP035-1626 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) President Donald J. Trump greets military personnel as the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) departs Naval Station Norfolk, March 28.

200328-N-UP035-1690 NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) departs Naval Station Norfolk, March 28.

NORFOLK, Va. Logistics Support Representative (LSR) Keith Durham from NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk checks a bill of lading for medical supplies waiting to be loaded aboard USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) March 24 at Naval Station Norfolk. LSRs serve as an extension of the afloat supply department of today, positioned to shift the workload from the afloat customer to shore-based resources. Comfort is preparing to deploy in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Kohler)

Caption: 200329-N-EV253-1125 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 29, 2020) – Victor Deveso, a civil service mariner stands as mate of the watch while Quartermaster 2nd Class Rodney Starkes steers the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

Caption: 200329-N-EV253-1128 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 29, 2020) – Capt. Andrew Lindey, ship's master aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), left, addresses Sailors, Marines and civil service mariners from the bridge as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

200329-N-EV253-1164 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 29, 2020) – Hospitalman Apprentice Kaylah Jenkins dons personal protective equipment during infection control training aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

Caption: 200329-N-EV253-1196 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 29, 2020) – Lt. j.g. Jan Sangrones leads medical response team training aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

Hospitalman Apprentice Nikki Capozello, left, from Margate, Florida, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Rebekah Perkins, from Ada, Oklahoma, practice running an IV line during a medical response team training aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

Caption: 200329-N-EV253-1116 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 29, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dustin Fulton demonstrates proper positioning of a subject during a radiology demonstration aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T- AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

200329-N-EV253-1127 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 29, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dustin Fulton demonstrates proper positioning of a subject during a radiology demonstration aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

200329-N-EV253-1139 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 29, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dustin Fulton utilizes a quality assurance phantom to ensure accuracy of a CT scan machine aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Norfolk-based Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, with 1,000 beds on board, arrived Monday morning in New York Harbor to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping the city’s hospitals.

The USNS Comfort, which was also sent to New York City after 9/11, will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The ship’s arrival comes as New York state’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed Sunday above 1,000, less than a month after the first known infection in the state.

Read more about the Comfort’s aid mission at this link.

