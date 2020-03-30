NEW YORK (AP) – The Norfolk-based Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, with 1,000 beds on board, arrived Monday morning in New York Harbor to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping the city’s hospitals.
The USNS Comfort, which was also sent to New York City after 9/11, will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The ship’s arrival comes as New York state’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed Sunday above 1,000, less than a month after the first known infection in the state.
Read more about the Comfort’s aid mission at this link.
Latest Posts
- Sentara warns of COVID-19 scam
- Wanted: Police looking for man accused of shooting at newspaper delivery driver
- GALLERY: USNS Comfort COVID-19 medical relief mission in NYC
- Couple gets married via live stream after canceling wedding due to coronavirus
- Prosecutor: Man charged with felonies for claiming to spread COVID-19 to shopping carts, police car