NEW YORK (AP/WAVY) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze.
The smoke is affecting the air quality for millions of people, as far as North Carolina and Indiana. An air quality alert was issued for the entire state of North Carolina Wednesday due to smoke concentration.
The smoke from Canada has been moving into the United States since last month, producing hazy skies, reduced visibility and an odor of burning wood. But it has recently thickened.
These images show the hazy, orange skies that have prompted some flight delays and postponed events.
If you have an image you took of the smoky conditions in Hampton Roads, please email us.