1  of  18
Closings
1st Advantage FCU Busch LLC and Busch Mfg LLC General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk Lynnhaven Mall Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Norfolk Collegiate School Pembroke Mall Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Sussex County Public Schools Sussex I & II Prisons Tidewater Community College Urology of Virginia VA Institute of Marine Sciences Virginia Wesleyan University York-Poquoson JDR District Court

Gallery: Significant flooding on Ocracoke Island

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Fletcher O’Neal‎)

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that took even storm-hardened residents by surprise, forcing people to retreat to their attics. Hundreds were feared trapped by high water.

HURRICANE COVERAGE

Sheriff’s officials sent medics and other rescuers to Ocracoke Island — accessible only by boat or air — to reach those who made the mistake of defying mandatory evacuation orders along the 200-mile (320-kilometer) ribbon of low-lying islands that stick out from the Eastern Seaboard like the side-view mirror on a car.

  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Fletcher O’Neal‎)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Fletcher O’Neal‎)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Fletcher O’Neal‎)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Fletcher O’Neal‎)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Fletcher O’Neal‎)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Fletcher O’Neal‎)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Fletcher O’Neal‎)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Kathryn Waldrop)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Kathryn Waldrop)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Kathryn Waldrop)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Kathryn Waldrop)
  • Flooding in Ocracoke, N.C. Sept. 6, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Kathryn Waldrop)

“There is significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “There are rescue teams ready as soon as they can get in.”

Cooper: Hundreds trapped on Ocracoke Island due to floodwaters from Dorian

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories