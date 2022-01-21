GALLERY: See snow falling across Hampton Roads

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow at the Oceanfront – 1/21 4:30 p.m (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As snow begins to fall across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina, people are bundling up to play outside or getting cozy indoors.

The most snow will likely come down Friday evening and will wind down into early Saturday morning. The amount of snowfall varies by model, but some areas in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina could see 4-7 inches. Some small areas could see 8 inches or more.

Check out photos from across the community:

Chesapeake

  • Snow in Hickory Ridge Farm – 1/21 6:20 p.m (photo: WAVY/Robin Rigsby Pierce)

Norfolk

  • Snow in Norfolk – 1/21 5:15 p.m (photo: WAVY/Rachel Ousley)
  • Snow in Norfolk – 1/21 5:15 p.m (photo: WAVY/Rachel Ousley)
  • Snow in Ocean View – 1/21 5:30 p.m (photo: WAVY viewer)

Portsmouth

  • Snow in WAVY’s parking lot – 1/21 6 p.m (photo: WAVY/Nathan Crawford)

Virginia Beach

  • Snow at the Oceanfront – 1/21 4:30 p.m (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)
  • Snow at the Oceanfront – 1/21 4:30 p.m (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

North Carolina

  • Snow at Elizabeth City Bridge – 1/21 5:45 p.m (photo: WAVY/Brett Hall)
  • Snow in Elizabeth City – 1/21 6:20 p.m (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • Snow in Elizabeth City – 1/21 6:20 p.m (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • Snow in Elizabeth City – 1/21 6:20 p.m (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10