Gallery: Remembering Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne

Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne (Facebook Photo)

Image of Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne taking during Tail Wagging Tuesdays at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

Pictures of Officer Katie Thyne shown at the press conference on January 24, 2020.

Newport News Police holding a vigil and prayer service at the spot where Officer Katie Thyne lost her life the evening of Jan. 23, 2020

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – “If you ever saw her, all she did was smile.”

That’s how Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew remembers 24-year-old Katie Thyne. The young officer was tragically killed in the line of duty the evening of Jan. 23. Assigned to the South Precinct, she had responded to a call for drug activity on 16th Street. During a traffic stop, the driver took off, dragging Officer Thyne. She died from her injuries. The driver was arrested after a foot pursuit.

As part of her devotion to the police department, she was incredibly active in the community. Thyne was the mother of a 2-year-old daughter and also leaves behind her mother, stepfather, three brothers and a loving partner.

Memorials are growing for Officer Thyne at both the Newport News Police Headquarters and at the site of the deadly incident.

There has also been an outpouring of condolences from the community.

