Gallery: Protesters topple parts of Portsmouth Confederate monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Protesters in Portsmouth spray painted the Confederate monument in the city Wednesday, decapitated all four soldier statues and dismantled other parts.
A man was seriously hurt when one of the statues toppled.
The question about who owns the monument has been a major roadblock in the city’s years-long quest to remove it. But, on Wednesday, the City Attorney said he believed the city does in fact own it based on historical records.
RELATED: Portsmouth Confederate monument broken apart hours after city moves forward in relocation process
Destructive protests broke out Wednesday night by demonstrators upset with city council’s timeline to move the monument. Below are images from the protest (click on the image to enlarge it).
