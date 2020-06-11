Gallery: Protesters topple parts of Portsmouth Confederate monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Protesters in Portsmouth spray painted the Confederate monument in the city Wednesday, decapitated all four soldier statues and dismantled other parts.

A man was seriously hurt when one of the statues toppled.

Protesters gather in Portsmouth at the Confederate monument. A man was injured when demonstrators toppled one of the soldier statues. (Photo credit: Jomarie Javier)

The question about who owns the monument has been a major roadblock in the city’s years-long quest to remove it. But, on Wednesday, the City Attorney said he believed the city does in fact own it based on historical records.

Destructive protests broke out Wednesday night by demonstrators upset with city council’s timeline to move the monument. Below are images from the protest (click on the image to enlarge it).

