GALLERY: Procession for fallen Newport News officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police held a procession for Officer Katie Thyne as they transported her body from the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk to the to Altmeyer Funeral Home in Newport News.

Thyne joined the Newport News Police Department in 2018 and was assigned to the South Precinct. She leaves behind her mother and stepfather, a brother, her two-year-old daughter and a loving partner.



Police reiterated that is it only a procession and there will be no service at this time. Arrangements for services will be shared when they are available, police say.