VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pat Robertson, the longtime host of the 700 Club and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and Regent University in Virginia Beach, has died at the age of 93.

He died in his home, surrounded by family, according to CBN, which provided these images of Robertson through his storied life.

Pat Robertson Early Days

Pat Robertson in 1976. (Photo courtesy: Christian Broadcasting Network)

Pat Robertson serving in Korea. (Photo courtesy: Christian Broadcasting Network)

Pat Robertson with politicians

Pat Robertson shaking hands with the 37th President Richard Nixon. (Photo courtesy: Christian Broadcasting Network)

Pat Robertson with the 39th President Jimmy Carter. (Photo courtesy: Christian Broadcasting Network)

Pat Robertson shakes hands with the 40th President Ronald Reagan. (Photo courtesy: Christian Broadcasting Network)

Pat Robertson greeting the 41st President George H. W. Bush. (Photo courtesy: Christian Broadcasting Network)

Pat Robertson and wife Dede

Pat Robertson and his wife Dede, who he met in 1952. Dede died last year at the age of 94. (Photo courtesy: Christian Broadcasting Network)

WAVY News 10 Archive Videos

1988: Pat Robertson for President

1979: CBN State of the Art Studios

1978: CBN – A New Network

1981: CBN Expansion Rezoning