VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pat Robertson, the longtime host of the 700 Club and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and Regent University in Virginia Beach, has died at the age of 93.
He died in his home, surrounded by family, according to CBN, which provided these images of Robertson through his storied life.
Pat Robertson Early Days
Pat Robertson with politicians
Pat Robertson and wife Dede
WAVY News 10 Archive Videos
1988: Pat Robertson for President
1979: CBN State of the Art Studios
1978: CBN – A New Network
1981: CBN Expansion Rezoning