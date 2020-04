A storm blew through Hampton Roads late Sunday night producing a show of light and sound, in the form of both thunder — and hail.

Several WAVY TV 10 viewers shared photos and video they captured of the hail.

Hail in the Thoroughgood section of Virginia Beach. Photo from Annette Ambrose

Hail in the Thoroughgood section of Virginia Beach. Photo from Annette Ambrose

Hail in the area of Kings Grant.

Photo from David G. Paddock

Hail in the area of Kings Grant.

Photo from David G. Paddock

Hail in Chuckatuck. Photo from Eric Jones

Hail in Alanton neighborhood on Broad Bay. Photo from Helen Anoia

Related: https://www.wavy.com/blogs/blog-showers-move-out-but-still-cool-today-warmer-temps-on-the-way/