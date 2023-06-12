PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drivers have started longer commutes after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire.

Sunday’s blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. Newscasts warned of traffic nightmares Monday and gave advice on detours, urging drivers to take more time to travel.

Officials said the tanker was carrying a petroleum product, possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline. A massive concrete slab fell from I-95 onto the road below. There were no reports of injuries.

This image provided by the Office of Emergency Management shows firefighters standing near the collapsed part of I-95 in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 11, 2023. The elevated section of Interstate 95 has collapsed early Sunday after a vehicle caught fire, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast. (Office of Emergency Management via AP) Officers direct traffic detoured in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Drivers began longer commutes Monday after a section of I-95 collapsed a day earlier following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) An officer directs traffic detoured from a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Officers direct traffic detoured in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Drivers began longer commutes Monday after a section of I-95 collapsed a day earlier following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) A investigator surveys the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate-95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Show is the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) A firefighter views the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Drivers began longer commutes after section of I-95 collapse a day earlier following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Firefighters and construction crews work near the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Drivers began longer commutes Monday after a section of Interstate 95 collapsed a day earlier following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) An ATF officer walks to the collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Show is the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. Drivers began longer commutes Monday after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia a day earlier following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti) This image provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department shows officials working on the scene following a collapse on I-95 after a truck fire, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. The elevated section of Interstate 95 has collapsed early Sunday after a vehicle caught fire, closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast and threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast. (Philadelphia Fire Department via AP) Officials work on the scene following a collapse on I-95 after a truck fire, Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti) Officials work on the scene following the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 after a tanker truck caught fire, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)