PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drivers have started longer commutes after an elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia following damage caused by a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo catching fire.
Sunday’s blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. Newscasts warned of traffic nightmares Monday and gave advice on detours, urging drivers to take more time to travel.
Officials said the tanker was carrying a petroleum product, possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline. A massive concrete slab fell from I-95 onto the road below. There were no reports of injuries.
