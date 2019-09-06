Gallery: Hurricane Dorian damage and flooding reports in OBX, Hampton Roads

Flooded parking lot on the corner of Grice St and McMorrine St in Elizabeth City. (Photo courtesy: Kayla Gaskins/WAVY)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hurricane Dorian brought strong wind gusts and rain to North Carolina’s Outer Banks and the Hampton Roads region Friday morning.

The storm also produced tidal flooding. Images showed sand and water covering parts of NC 12 in the Hatteras area of North Carolina and in the typical spots that flood in Hampton Roads.

There have been reports of trees down and roads closed because of flooding or downed power lines.

If you can safely send a picture of what you’re seeing, please share it at reportit@wavy.com

Brandy Werline shared this photo she took from her front porch on Milltown Road in Shiloh, N.C. Friday morning.

Sand and water begin to cover NC12 in Buxton north of Hatteras Village on the morning of Sept. 6, 2019. Courtesy: NCDOT

Sand and water begin to cover NC12 in Buxton on the morning of Sept. 6, 2019. Courtesy: NCDOT

An oak tree took out power lines and is block Rodgers Street in South Norfolk. Photo courtesy: Stephanie Forbes.

Flooded parking lot on the corner of Grice St and McMorrine St in Elizabeth City. (Photo courtesy: Kayla Gaskins/WAVY)

