Watch them complete in Tokyo 2020, which is being held July 23-August 8, 2021

Several athletes with ties to the Hampton Roads region have achieved their lofty goal of qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which will be held from July 23 through August 8, 2021.

WAVY News 10’s Marielena Balouris is traveling to Tokyo to cover the games for WAVY TV and other Nexstar stations across the nation. Follow her coverage and the coverage of our local athletes as they compete in the games.

Here are the local athletes to watch.

Grant Holloway wins the the first heat in the men’s 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Keyshawn Davis, right, of the United States, hits Andy Cruz, of Cuba, during their men’s light welterweight final boxing bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. When the Tokyo Olympics were postponed, Davis took several weeks to choose his path to boxing stardom. Every member of the U.S. boxing team agrees so far. Even with an extra year to wait, Davis and his 12 teammates are all still focused on Tokyo and the rewards of the Olympic experience. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

Boxers Keyshawn Davis, left, and Jose Antonio Meza, right, pose for photos after their weigh-ins ahead of their fight, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Meza and Davis fight on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

FILE – Boxer Keyshawn Davis poses after a weigh-in ahead of a fight against Jose Antonio Meza in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, May 7, 2021, file photo. Keyshawn Davis was awarded a place in the Tokyo Olympics boxing tournament on Monday, June 7, 2021, allowing the lightweight to make an improbable return to USA Boxing five months after he turned professional amid conflict with the national governing body. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea compete in round one of the 49er FX class women’s yacht race during the sailing World Cup series, a test event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in the waters off Enoshima island on September 12, 2018. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Cherry, right, second, and winner Michael Norman celebrates after the men’s 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Winner, Michael Norman, left, and Michael Cherry, second, race in the men’s 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 28: Caine Wilkes of the United States competes in the men’s +105kg weight class during the 2015 International Weightlifting Federation World Championships at the George R. Brown Convention Center on November 28, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

