Gallery: Gun rights rally in Richmond

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia State police troopers stand near a security checkpoint before demonstrators enter the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

People line up outside the capitol before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A demonstrator stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kem Regik, of Virginia, stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kem Regik, of Virginia, stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kem Regik, of Virginia, stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (NBC aerial image)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

Gun rights advocate from Chesapeake, Virginia stands outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

Demonstrators outside the Virginia State Capitol ahead of Monday’s gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020. (WAVY/Brett Hall)

Crowd begins to arrive at the Virginia State Capitol ahead of a gun rights rally on Jan. 20, 2020

A crowd forms outside of the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020. (WAVY/Jason Marks)



A crowd forms around 7 a.m. outside of the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.

Fencing and magnetometers are set up around Capitol Square for the anticipated pro-gun rally Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A crowd forms outside of the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.

Demonstrators stand on the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (NBC aerial image)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-rights activists — some making deliberate displays of their military-style rifles — began to descend on Virginia’s capital city Monday to protest plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation.

Several thousand activists — mostly white and male, many clothed in camouflage and waving flags with messages of support for President Donald Trump — appeared hours before the 11 a.m. rally was set to begin.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of the rally, banning all weapons, including guns, from the event on Capitol Square. The expected arrival of thousands of gun-rights activists — along with members of militia groups and white supremacists — raised fears the state could again see the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

Latest Posts: