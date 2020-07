VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On Tuesday, July 21, the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a late-night fire in in the 5300 block of Maize Drive, in the Indian Lakes section of the city.

When crews arrived, there were flames shooting out the roof.

Firefighters worked through the night to make sure they doused every hot spot. In all, 16 apartment units were damaged and 31 residents displaced.

These images were provided by the Virginia Beach Fire Department.