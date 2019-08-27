Gallery: Construction of ODU’s new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Another new beginning for the Old Dominion University football program. The final game at Foreman Field, which opened in 1936, was played on Nov. 17, 2018. The following day, demolition began! Crews worked under a tight deadline. The new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium had to be ready to open in time for the 2019 home opener game on August 31. At times working late into the night, they stuck to the schedule.
Scroll through the pictures and you’ll see all that was achieved in less than a year.