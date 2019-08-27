Gallery: Construction of ODU’s new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Demolition in preparation of the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. (Photos by Chuck Thomas and David B. Hollingsworth)

Construction underway on the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. (Photos by Chuck Thomas and David B. Hollingsworth)

S.B. Ballard Stadium on June 5. (Photo courtesy: ODU)

Seating installed at the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. (Photos by Chuck Thomas and David B. Hollingsworth)

East side of stadium under construction over the summer of 2019 (Photo courtesy: ODU)

Field almost graded. (Photo courtesy: Harry Minium)

Construction of the new concession area. July 23 (Photo courtesy: ODU)

S.B. Ballard ODU stadium construction. July 24 (Photo courtesy: ODU)

ODU Stadium media tour on August 14, 2019 (Photo courtesy: Kayla Gaskins/WAVY)

ODU Stadium media tour on August 14, 2019 (WAVY photo)

Seating is installed at the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. (Photos by Chuck Thomas and David B. Hollingsworth)

ODU food kiosks arrive at the stadium. August 16. (Photo courtesy: Harry Minium)

Image of new stadium-posted by ODU on July 30.

New stadium at ODU. August 15. (Photo courtesy: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Another new beginning for the Old Dominion University football program. The final game at Foreman Field, which opened in 1936, was played on Nov. 17, 2018. The following day, demolition began! Crews worked under a tight deadline. The new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium had to be ready to open in time for the 2019 home opener game on August 31. At times working late into the night, they stuck to the schedule.

Scroll through the pictures and you’ll see all that was achieved in less than a year.