NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sometimes Halloween costumes are true works of art. If you need proof of that, look no further than the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk! The gallery hosts show off their creativity each year.

This year, they modeled their costumes after 12 different pieces of art in the museum ranging from paintings to sculptures.

The museum shared these images with WAVY TV.

Taylor, Tiffany Studios, Dragonfly Library Lamp, ca. 1905

Mary, Debora Moore, Yellow Lady Slipper, 2008

Tuff, Thaddeus Wolfe, Untitled, 2022

Jennifer, Peter Paul Rebels, A Satyr Holding a Basket of Grapes and Quinces with a Nymph, ca. 1620

Haley, Lucio Fontana, Concetto Spaziale, Attese, 1964-65

Karen, William Baziotes, Pierrot II, 1948

Etain, unknown, Beer Pitcher, ca. 1700

Nina, Pierrot the Politician, 1857

Colleen, Harriet Goodhue Hosmer, Will-o-the-Wisp, ca. 1858

Eden, Adolph’s-William Bouguereau, Orestes Pursued by the Furies, 1862

Olga, Henri Edmond Cross, Excursion, 1895