Gallery: Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway becomes a track and field world champ

Grassfield High School alum Grant Holloway won the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar Wednesday.
Keep an eye on lane 6. Holloway crossed the finish line first after defending champ Omar McLeod of Jamaica fell.
Wednesday’s win makes Holloway only the sixth man to capture NCAA and world titles in the same year.
“Those barriers don’t care about your body,” Holloway said. “They’re there to slow you down. Our goal is to go full-fledged over all 10 of them.”
Students at staff at Grassfield High in Chesapeake gathered at the school to watch Holloway’s race and they erupted with excitement when he won. Watch the video here.