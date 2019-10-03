Gallery: Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway becomes a track and field world champ

Grant Holloway, of the United States, wins the the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gold medallist Grant Holloway, of the United States, clears a hurdle on his way to win the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Grant Holloway, of the United States, competes in the men’s 110 meter hurdles semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Grant Holloway, center, of the United States, finishes ahead of Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, left, of France, and Orlando Ortega, right, of Spain, in the the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Grant Holloway, of the United States, reacts to winning the gold medal after the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Gold medallist Grant Holloway, of the United States, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Grant Holloway, of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Grant Holloway, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men’s 110 meter hurdle finals at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Grant Holloway, of the United States, celebrates after winning the 110 meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

Grant Holloway, of the United States, reacts after winning the men’s 110 meter hurdle finals at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Grant Holloway, of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Grant Holloway, of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Grant Holloway, of the United States, gold medalist in the men’s 110 meter hurdles final, celebrates at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Grant Holloway, of the United States celebrates as he wins the gold medal in the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Grant Holloway, of the United States prepares to start the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Grassfield High School alum Grant Holloway won the men’s 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar Wednesday.

Keep an eye on lane 6. Holloway crossed the finish line first after defending champ Omar McLeod of Jamaica fell.

Wednesday’s win makes Holloway only the sixth man to capture NCAA and world titles in the same year.

“Those barriers don’t care about your body,” Holloway said. “They’re there to slow you down. Our goal is to go full-fledged over all 10 of them.”

Students at staff at Grassfield High in Chesapeake gathered at the school to watch Holloway’s race and they erupted with excitement when he won. Watch the video here.