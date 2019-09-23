Gallery: BARKitecture exhibit at Norfolk Botanical Garden

Lucky’s Log Cabin

A Dog Adrift

Fido’s Fuel & Feed

Origami House

Hobbit Hole

O’Connors Brewing Barrel

Fine Bark Pedestal

The Pawthenon

Exo-House

Barker Overlook

Winston’s Wonderful Rescue

Hound Hogar

Puppy Pavilion

Home Sweet Home

DaVinci Doghouse

Serpentine House

Dom De Canis

Lurvig

Canine Cabana

PETA Give ’em Shelter

The Canine Camper

Sparky, the Firecracker Dog

Khoastal Khabana

The Shirer

USS Mutt-itor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you are planning a trip to the Norfolk Botanical Garden, be sure to check out the BARKitecture exhibit on display now in the Enchanted Forest.

Being sent to the doghouse has never been so fun!

The luxury doghouses were created by local businesses, organizations and individuals.

As a special treat, dogs are welcome to visit the Garden on Sundays, now through October 13. Members’ dogs are admitted free. There’s an additional fee for your dog if you’re just visiting for the day.

Scroll through the slideshow on this page to see some of the homes on exhibit. Go to the Garden to see them all, then you can vote on your favorite doghouse on the Botanical Garden website, at this link, until Oct. 15.

There’s also an auction underway if you’d like to own your favorite doghouse. Click here to place a bid.