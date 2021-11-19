Gallery: Almost total lunar eclipse

According to NASA, the partial lunar eclipse seen around the world Thursday into Friday morning was the longest in nearly 600 years, clocking in at 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. There hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since February 18, 1440 (3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds). Records show there won’t be a longer one until 2669.

Did you see the lunar eclipse this morning?



Here it was in Norfolk! It hit its maximum point at 4:02 a.m. and ended around 5:45. https://t.co/BRWywByeeB pic.twitter.com/k3r6qWcL33 — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) November 19, 2021

A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Full Moon form a near-perfect lineup in space. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon passes through the Earth’s darkest shadow. Because of Rayleigh scattering, the Moon can take on an orange or red hue as it moves through the Earth’s shadow. It’s the same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red.

At its peak, just after 4 a.m. ET, over 97% of the Moon was in full shadow, with only a sliver of the left side of the Moon shining in the partial shadow of the Earth.

Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no need for any special glasses to view the partial lunar eclipse.

Below are images taken around the world by people who grabbed their telescopes and cameras to capture the moment.

HAMPTON ROADS

Image of partial lunar eclipse taken on November 19, 2021 at 4:44 a.m. in Portsmouth, Virginia (Photo credit: Julianna Baucant)

Image of lunar eclipse taken on November 19 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. (Photo courtesy: Jayme Golden)

Incredible image of the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021, taken from Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo credit: Jim Baugh Outdoors TV)

UNITED STATES

The earth’s shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond city hall, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The earth’s shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The earth’s shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond an apartment building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The earth’s shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of George Washington atop Baltimore’s Washington Monument, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth’s shadow, is set to last for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. The statue, carved by sculptor Enrico Causici, depicts Washington’s resignation as commander-in-chief, which is seen on a painting by artist John Trumbull. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The leaves of a tree are seen with a partial lunar eclipse as a backdrop, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Lutherville-Timonium, Md. The celestial event, which happened when the moon was obscured by Earth’s shadow, is set to last for just over six hours, the longest lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

AROUND THE GLOBE