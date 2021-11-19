Gallery: Almost total lunar eclipse

According to NASA, the partial lunar eclipse seen around the world Thursday into Friday morning was the longest in nearly 600 years, clocking in at 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. There hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since February 18, 1440 (3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds). Records show there won’t be a longer one until 2669.
A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Full Moon form a near-perfect lineup in space. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon passes through the Earth’s darkest shadow. Because of Rayleigh scattering, the Moon can take on an orange or red hue as it moves through the Earth’s shadow. It’s the same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red.
At its peak, just after 4 a.m. ET, over 97% of the Moon was in full shadow, with only a sliver of the left side of the Moon shining in the partial shadow of the Earth.
Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no need for any special glasses to view the partial lunar eclipse.
Below are images taken around the world by people who grabbed their telescopes and cameras to capture the moment.